The Clean Oceans Initiative was launched in October 2018 by the European Investment Bank in partnership with the German development bank KfW and France’s Agence Fran-çaise de Développement (AFD).

Together, the three banks will provide up to €2 billion in lending over the next five years to help the public and private sectors implement sustainable projects that collect plastics and other waste and clean up wastewater before it reaches the ocean. Projects should demonstrate effective and efficient ways of preventing plastics and other waste from going into the oceans.