Description

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has the core principles of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the heart of its strategy, objectives and policies. CSR is sound business practice. It emphasises the importance of achieving a balance between economic growth, social well-being and the protection of the environment, in support of the goal of sustainable development. It underwrites institutional sustainability through competitiveness, the productive use of resources and good governance (including anti-fraud and anti-corruption measures). It involves the financial and business sectors, governments, employees and civil society working together for our common future. The EIB Group's policy on CSR takes into account the framework of the Lisbon Strategy. In addition to its evolving dialogue with external stakeholders, the EIB Group is concerned to ensure that its internal functions - including appraisal, internal audit and evaluation - operate effectively to enhance the value added of its operations.