Description

Housing is a basic human need. The European Investment Bank creates advanced financial tools to meet that need for citizens. Social and affordable housing loans are a major element of the EU bank’s €150 billion in urban lending over the last seven years and of its support for EU urban policy. This brochure lays out the European Investment Bank’s aims in social and affordable housing, from helping to tackle the housing crisis in many cities to addressing climate change through energy efficiency, and shows who’s eligible. It also tells the stories of people whose lives were transformed by our investments.