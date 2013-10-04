  • Publication information

    4 Oct 2013

Description

The EIB and the European Commission signed a new Memorandum of Understanding on the External Lending Mandate (ELM) at the Informal Ecofin in Vilnius on 13th September 2013. It aims at increasing cooperation between the EIB, the Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) and ensuring that the EIB, as the “EU Bank”, supports EU external policies.