Description

InnovFin Advisory guides its clients on how to structure their Research and Innovation (R&I) projects in order to improve their access to finance. The service helps them to capitalise on their strong points and adjust elements such as their business model, governance, funding sources and financing structure to improve their access to finance. In the long run, this increases the chances of their projects being implemented.

InnovFin Advisory also provides advice on improving investment conditions through activities which are not project-specific. This includes measures such as developing a business case for new financing mechanisms and preparing studies on increasing the effectiveness of financial instruments in addressing specific R&I needs.