The extended reuse of reclaimed (treated) wastewater could contribute considerably to the reduction of ‘water stress’ and ‘water scarcity’ in arid and semi-arid countries as part of an Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) approach focusing on wastewater reuse for irrigation and other purposes.

In the target countries, agriculture is by far the main water consumer, accounting for about 80% of the total water supply in Tunisia and up to 90% in Syria. In terms of quantity, the greatest potential for wastewater reuse is through using properly treated wastewater for irrigation purposes, as substitute for conventional ground and surface water sources.