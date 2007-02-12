  • Publication information

The FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) was created as part of the reinforced FEMIP to allow donors to complement on a voluntary basis the Bank’s own resources as well as the financial resources provided to the Bank by the EU budget. The purpose of the Fund is to foster private sector development in the Mediterranean region. To attain this objective, two windows were defined: Technical Assistance and Private Sector Support.