Description
The EIB has commissioned a review of the Private Public Partnership Legal & Financial Frameworks in the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP) Region. The objective of the Study is to assess and promote the prospects for successful PPP programmes in the Mediterranean partner countries.
The Report comprises three Volumes:
- Volume 1 – A Regional Approach (also available in French)
- Volume 2 – Country Analysis
- Volume 3 – Best Practices and Lessons Learned: Selected Experiences from Other Countries