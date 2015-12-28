Description
This document presents EIB’s strategic vision for supporting climate action outside the EU in countries covered by the Bank’s “external lending mandate” (ELM).
Following the approbation of the new EIB Climate Strategy, the ELM Climate Strategy has been reviewed. It:
- Presents past performance
- Outlines a response to the ELM 2014-20 requirements with regard to climate action
- Describes how this is integrated into the EIB Climate Strategy
- Examines climate action activities in different sectors outside the EU.