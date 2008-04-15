  • Publication information

    15 Apr 2008

    • Diversity and gender
    • InvestEU
    • venture capital
    • Microfinance
    • SMEs
    • Venture capital & equity
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation
Description

This ex-post evaluation deals with EIB financing of selected projects in the fields of research, development and innovation under the Innovation 2000 Initiative (i2i). It covers the period between the i2i launch in 2000 up to December 2006 and is the first ex-post evaluation of RDI projects to be conducted in this policy area.