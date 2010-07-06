Description

In order to foster private sector RDI investment the European Union, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) established a new financing instrument, the Risk-Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), to improve access to loan finance. The RSFF is a debt-based finance facility to create additional financing capacity of up to EUR 10 bn in support of eligible RDI activities. The RSFF was established on 5 June 2007 through the RSFF Co-operation Agreement between the European Community, represented by the European Commission (EC) and the EIB.

This report provides an independent evaluation of the RSFF activities and covers the period since the set up of the facility until 31.12.2009. It is the first evaluation of this joint EC/EIB facility and follows on earlier evaluations of the Bank’s i2i/Knowledge Economy policy.