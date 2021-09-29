Description

The EIB Ethics and Compliance Committee rules and makes decisions on any conflict of interest of current and former members of the Board of Directors and the Management Committee, as well as members of the Audit Committee on a voluntary basis. In 2020, the Committee met seven times and provided 9 reasoned decisions. This included 3 decisions on activities of former members of the Management Committee during their respective cooling-off period which were taken after a comprehensive analysis of the context and related potential conflict of interest situation of each request.