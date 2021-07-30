Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
Writing well isn’t just about talent. It takes hard work, and more importantly, style. The EIB style guide provides easy-to-follow style and grammar rules that will purge your writing of bad habits and inconsistencies. The guide includes:
- style conventions to follow in EIB communications;
- clear lists of writing traps to avoid;
- resources such as capitalisation rules.
Applying the rules in this guide will improve your written communication, making it clearer and more effective.