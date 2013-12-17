Description
This new issue of EIB Info presents our action outside the EU. Our loans have a multiplying effect and attract more finance to projects and initiatives in sectors prioritised by EU policy. As a vehicle to support EU priorities in a changing world, the EIB must be given the necessary opportunity to continue to evolve and progress.
- EIB in Focus
- EIB in Action
- EIB’s Results Measurement framework in figures
- Microfinance for sustainable development
- More than finance… EIB technical assistance around the world
- The Western Balkans rise again
- Agricultural SMEs get a much-needed boost in Palestine
- Working together on access to water in Malawi
- Nepal powers ahead on the path to sustainable development
- Sustainable transport thanks to Quito’s first metro line
- New@EIB