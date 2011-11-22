Description
As world leaders are going to Durban for another round of global climate negotiations, the new EIB INFO focuses on how the Bank is continuing to strongly support climate action investments. From a solar plant in Spain to a light bulb factory in Lesotho, EIB INFO showcases projects which help to promote environmental sustainability.
- EIB in Focus
- EIB in action
- EIB climate action in numbers
- A pioneering project: first commercial offshore wind park in Germany
- Cutting-edge solar power plant inaugurated in Spain
- EIB comes to the aid of Castilla La Mancha’s forests
- Supporting small-scale renewable energy in Germany
- Bringing wind to wheels in Ireland
- Bucharest: upgrading buildings for energy efficient housing
- Innovative flood protection in Venice
- Small and medium-sized companies go green in the Netherlands
- Smart bulbs brighten the local economic outlook in Lesotho
- New @ EIB