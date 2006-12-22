Description
- 2006 EIB Forum: Renewed impetus in the quest for EU integration in South-East Europe
- EIB meets with civil society organisations
- The EIB meets the regions in Brussels
- One year after the launch of JEREMIE: the road ahead
- Mr Da Silva Costa and Dr Kollatz-Ahnen new members of EIB's Management Committee
- EIB and Bulgaria sign cooperation agreement
- The EIB and the knowledge triangle
- EIB and private equity in North Africa and the Middle East: challenges and opportunities
- Appointments to Senior Cadre
- 2007 FEMIP Conference: Financial transfers from migrants in the Euro-Mediterranean area: a lever for development?
- New EIB publications