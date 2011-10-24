Description
This edition highlights EIB projects beyond the EU's borders in light of the recent renewal of its external mandate, which will allow the Bank to move forward and tackle new challenges. The new focus across all regions is on key areas such as local private sector development, social and economic infrastructure and climate change mitigation and adaptation projects. It shows how the Bank can respond to a rapidly changing global environment.
- EIB in Focus
- EIB in action
- EIB external action in numbers
- Helping small businesses think big
- Modernising schools in Serbia
- Growing green in Turkey
- Morocco inaugurates new tramway in Rabat-Salé
- Al Majmoua improves access to microfinance in Lebanon
- Upgrading Ukraine's key transport links
- Trolleybuses get rolling in Moldova
- Supporting renewable energy in Laos
- Namibia’s first cement factory opens
- 'Coordinated projects can have significant multiplier effects'
Interview with WSUP on water projects in Maputo
- Bringing large-scale wind power to Cape Verde
- New @ EIB