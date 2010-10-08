Publication information 8 Oct 2010 PDF English (EN) français (FR) Deutsch (DE) italiano (IT) Description Corporate Issues Promoting low-carbon growth in the developing world Helping to green the African continent A business view on human rights News in brief Within EU Amsterdam Airport luggage arrives on time Europe's cinemas go digital Nobel flair for Stockholm hospital PPP Public-private partnership expertise gets a boost Outside EU The Mediterranean's biggest infrastructure fund Mediterranean Solar Plan for energy security and green development Spotlight on water and development GENEMARK: helping Africa to take care of itself Internal Issues EIB Forums in Istanbul and Warsaw Two new Vice-Presidents take office Senior Cadre Appointments New EIB publications Other publications you may like... 4 August 2025 Investigations Activity Report 2024 The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct. 31 July 2025 Trust funds in action This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners. 22 July 2025 EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 – An independent evaluation This independent evaluation of the EIB Group's Climate Bank Roadmap (2021-2025) assesses how it helped position the Group as the EU climate bank and how the Roadmap was implemented.