Publication information 23 Oct 2007 PDF English (EN) français (FR) Deutsch (DE) italiano (IT) Description Corporate Issues 2007 EIB Forum – Energy Efficiency and Renewables Topping the EIB Agenda EIB Website New Look and Feel: Enhancing Transparency and User-Friendliness EIB applies the Aarhus Regulation EIF's increase in capital – sowing the seeds for a successful future EIB seminar on financing clean energy Within EU JASPERS: fully on track two years after launch JESSICA ready to tackle the urban challenge Successful take-off for the Risk Sharing Finance Facility Outside EU FEMIP develops the venture capital sector in Lebanon The EIB expands its operations to the East EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund encouraging first results EASSy project Internal Issues Gajęcka, Scannapieco and Srejber: New members of EIB's Management Committee EIB opens office in Helsinki EIB Senior Management Cadre Appointments The EIB wants to obtain the Green Label New EIB publications