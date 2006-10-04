Description
- Technical Assistance: JASPERS now operational
- EIB supports new urban policy initiative of the Commission
- EIB adopts European Principles for the Environment
- Spain: landmark operation in the renewable energies sector
- 6th meeting of Ministerial Committee in Tunis; FEMIP: achievements and future prospects
- The FEMIP Internship Programme: building capacity in the Mediterranean partner countries
- Simon Brooks: new member of EIB's Management Committee
- Appointment to Senior Cadre
- EIB provides funding of EUR 400 million for the extension of Vienna International Airport
- EIF and Microfinance
- Spanish heritage project wins top prize
- EIB's first Corporate Responsibility Report
- EPOS: e pluribus unum
- EIB Forum 2006
- South-East Europe - a region on the move
- FEMIP Conference
- Cooperation between EIB and IUCN
- New EIB publications