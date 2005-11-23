Description
- 2005 EIB Forum - Reinventing Europe
- FEMIP presented its first annual report to the 5th meeting of FEMIP's Ministerial Committee in Rabat-Skhirat, Morocco, on 20 June 2005
- EIB promoting a better environment
- EIB Group, EBRD and Commission launch JASPERS and JEREMIE initiatives
- Support for SMEs added to the EIB's key priorities
- UK education projects
- ERP-EIF Dachfonds Mandate- Successful Ramp-up
- EIF to participate in Commission's Sixth Framework Programme for Research and Innovation
- Small businesses and post-Tsunami reconstruction in Indonesia
- Private-Public Partnerships: Prerequisites for Prime Performance
- First EIB loans for urban renewal projects in South Africa
- EIB opens Representation for the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region
- EIB opens up historical archives
- EIB Senior Management Cadre appointments
- New EIB publications