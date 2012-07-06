  • Publication information

    6 Jul 2012

Description

Innovation is a key ingredient in driving the European recovery and ensuring longer-term economic growth. This is where the EIB comes into play. In 2011 alone, we invested some EUR 10bn in the EU’s knowledge economy. We help secure ongoing investment in infrastructure, education and innovation to sustain a comparative advantage and continue creating high-value jobs in Europe. This edition of EIB INFO tells you how.