Description
This edition of the EIB INFO highlights projects that help shape sustainable cities. From transport to housing, green spaces, cultural facilities and quality education, such projects contribute to making the urban environment more livable and competitive.
- EIB in Focus
- EIB in action
- Urban transport in numbers and pictures
- Helsinki region on track for more growth with big rail projects
- Energy saving projects get boost from new fund
- Upgrading Brussels’ wastewater system
- Helping London go green
- Reviving Hamburg’s district of Wilhelmsburg
- Curtain raised on Pilsen’s new cultural scene
- Scottish innovation hub gets a boost
- Preserving the architectural heritage in the buffer zone of Cyprus’s Walled City
- In step with the city’s pulse – Interview with the Mayor of Eskişehir
- Cleaning up pollution in a coastal city in Tunisia
- Providing affordable housing in South Africa
- New @ EIB