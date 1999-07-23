Description
- EIB Board of Governors: At its meeting in Luxembourg on 14 June, the EIB's Board of Governors approved the EIB's 1998 Annual Report and Financial Statements and mapped out the future direction of Bank activity designed to give increased support to the objectives of the European Union and, in particular, to ensure discharge of the new remits handed down to the Bank by the Cologne European Council meeting (3-4 June 1999).
- EUR 8.8 billion for growth and employment
- The European Investment Bank's euro benchmarks (EARNs).
- Securing Europe's energy.
- The EIB Forum 1999: Euro Markets, 21 and 22 October 1999, Paris.
- Renewal of the ALA Mandate.
- Appointments at the EIB.