Description

As we move to low-carbon and climate resilient growth, it is crucial to take concrete action against the threats of climate change. The worldwide commitment to keep global warming to below 2˚C and to adapt to the impacts of climate change can only be met with targeted financial investment. The EIB is uniquely positioned to provide investment for high-quality, low-carbon, resilient projects and to catalyse further finance. This edition of the EIB INFO shows how the Bank makes a real difference to the environment and to people’s lives. Happy reading!