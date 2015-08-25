Description
As we move to low-carbon and climate resilient growth, it is crucial to take concrete action against the threats of climate change. The worldwide commitment to keep global warming to below 2˚C and to adapt to the impacts of climate change can only be met with targeted financial investment. The EIB is uniquely positioned to provide investment for high-quality, low-carbon, resilient projects and to catalyse further finance. This edition of the EIB INFO shows how the Bank makes a real difference to the environment and to people’s lives. Happy reading!
- EIB in Focus
- EIB in Action
- Climate highlights
- Small water companies think big in Italy
- Green Bond market takes a leap towards sustainability
- First EIB-backed smart cities projects take shape in Belgium
- Turning waste into valuable resources for the residents of Sofia
- Bringing together public and private investors
- Bristol, leading the way for sustainable and resilient cities
- Cleaning up the past, building the future
- South Africa inaugurates its first concentrated solar power plant
- NEW@EIB