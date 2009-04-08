Publication information 8 Apr 2009 PDF English (EN) français (FR) Deutsch (DE) italiano (IT) Description Corporate Issues EIB underpinning EU economic recovery Connecting Europe: Financing mobility and sustainable cities EBRD, EIB and World Bank Group join forces to support Central and Eastern Europe The EIB-University Action Programme Public Consultation on EIB’s Environmental and Social Statement Within EU European banks launch Sourcebook on EU environmental legislation EIB and Portugal coordinate action for key infrastructure EIB supports research and innovation in Hungary The EIB finances works under the Regional Solar Energy Plan in Poitou-Charentes Outside EU Fifth FEMIP Conference: Brainstorming on Mediterranean SMEs Bringing clean and safe water to Malawi’s poorest areas EIB interest rate subsidies: putting development at the heart of ACP activities EIB and CAF to increase cooperation in the Andean region Panama Canal Expansion Internal Issues New JASPERS Sofia office EIB welcomes Italian President Giorgio Napolitano Focus on civil society: new subsite launched on EIB’s website "Regards croisés": EIB and BCEE exchange works for joint exhibition New EIB publications Other publications you may like... 4 August 2025 Investigations Activity Report 2024 The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct. 31 July 2025 Trust funds in action This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners. 22 July 2025 EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 – An independent evaluation This independent evaluation of the EIB Group's Climate Bank Roadmap (2021-2025) assesses how it helped position the Group as the EU climate bank and how the Roadmap was implemented.