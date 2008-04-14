Publication information 14 Apr 2008 PDF English (EN) français (FR) Deutsch (DE) italiano (IT) Description Corporate Issues An ‘Exceptional Year’ for the EIB, energy in the spotlight Within EU EIB supports China’s fight against climate change Sorin Group, at the heart of medical technology EIB/NGO workshop in spring 2008 Public consultation on review of EIB’s Environmental Statement Outside EU 2008 FEMIP Conferences, Berlin and Tunis Seed capital fund for innovative start-ups: a first in Tunisia EIB supports Ugandan hydroelectric project to stabilise electricity production Internal Issues A coin for the 50th anniversary of the EIB Establishment of a European Studies Library. EIB transfers its documentary collection to the University of Luxembourg EIB Senior Management Cadre Appointments New EIB publications Other publications you may like... 4 August 2025 Investigations Activity Report 2024 The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct. 31 July 2025 Trust funds in action This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners. 22 July 2025 EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 – An independent evaluation This independent evaluation of the EIB Group's Climate Bank Roadmap (2021-2025) assesses how it helped position the Group as the EU climate bank and how the Roadmap was implemented.