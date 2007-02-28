Description
- EIB: more risk-taking to finance Europe's future
- New EIB external mandates
- 2006, an exciting year for FEMIP
- EIB, EBRD and Commission join forces in Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia
- The 2007 EIB Conference on Economics and Finance. An efficient, sustainable and secure supply of energy for Europe
- New office in Warsaw
- Public Consultation on EIB's Anti-Fraud Policy
- The Multilateral Carbon Credit Fund: EIB and EBRD together tackling climate change
- Biodiversity and the EIB
- Financing the Water Sector in Romania
- Joint EIB-EIF support for SME's in Spain and Portugal
- Bridging the gap in the funding of marketable research
- EIB and microfinance in the African, Caribbean and Pacific regions
- New EIB publications