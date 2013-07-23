Description

This document informs EIB’s stakeholders - shareholders, borrowers, promoters, partners and civil society organisations - as well as the wider public on:

what types of energy projects are consistent with the Bank’s objectives;

how energy projects will be assessed and prioritised by the Bank and

how the Bank supports EU energy policy.

It has been adopted on 23 July 2013, following a comprehensive review, including a formal public consultation that was launched in October 2012.