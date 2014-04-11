Description

The current interim report updates the results of the first report on the implementation of the Joint Action Plan (issued in October 2013) to cover the period to end-2013. A third and fuller progress report will be issued this autumn.

The Joint IFI Action Plan for Growth in Central and South Eastern Europe is an initiative of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, the World Bank Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Under this initiative, launched in November 2012, the three institutions have jointly committed themselves to making more than EUR 30 billion available to the countries in Central and South Eastern Europe by end-2014. These resources are aimed at rekindling growth in the region by supporting private and public sector initiatives covering infrastructure, corporate investment and the financial sector, among others. The results to date indicate that all three institutions are well on their way to meeting, or indeed exceeding, their commitments.