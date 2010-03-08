This is an outdated publication. Click here for the updated version.
Description
In the context of the implementation of Regulation (EC) 45/2001 concerning the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data by Community institutions and bodies, the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank adopted 10 September 2009, implementing rules concerning the Bank’s Data Protection Officer (DPO). These rules clarify the tasks and responsibilities of the DPO, as well as the role of data controllers and the rights of data subjects.