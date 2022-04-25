Description

While cities can play a crucial role in achieving the ambitious targets set by the Paris Agreement, they often lack the capacity and technical knowledge to implement climate projects and may have difficulty finding support. The City Climate Finance Gap Fund was founded in October 2020 to provide technical assistance for the early-stage preparation of climate projects developed by cities in low- and middle-income countries.

The first Gap Fund annual report provides an overview of the activities carried outs since the fund’s inception in September 2020 until the end of 2021, including the screening of proposals presented by cities and local authorities, the setting of the priorities and scope of potential Gap Fund assignments and the organisation of information and outreach events.