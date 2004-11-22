Description

This publication contains the following three reports:

Annual Report of the Audit Committee

Annual Report of the Audit Committee for the Investment Facility

Management Committee response to the reports of the Audit Committee

The Annual Reports were prepared by the Audit Committee of the Bank, an independent body of individuals appointed by, and reporting to, the Board of Governors. The response of the Management Committee sets out the approach of the Management Committee to audit and control issues and responds to certain comments and proposals in the Audit Committee reports.

These reports are published in accordance with a decision of the EIB's Board of Governors on 24 August 2004.