Description

This document is to provide a general outline of how it is currently contemplated that the Project Bond Initiative and Project Bonds Credit Enhancement (PBCE) will work. This document is for information purposes only; the terms and conditions of any PBCE may vary substantially from those set out herein. Furthermore, these general terms do not constitute a commitment or undertaking by either the EIB or the European Commission in respect of any PBCE transaction. Any such commitment would require, amongst other things, prior approval from the governing bodies of the EIB. Interested parties are invited to contact EIB for further information at ProjectBonds@eib.org.