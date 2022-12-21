Description

The purpose of this guide is to present the facility and explain how the Facility for Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC) works. EPIC is funded by the European Union. It supports beneficiary countries in the Eastern Neighbourhood with Advisory Support and Technical Assistance (TA) to prepare and implement viable connectivity investment projects related to the TransEuropean Transport Network (TEN-T). It was jointly set up by the European Commission (EC), which is providing grant funding, and the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is managing the facility. EPIC is also supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank (WB), which can also provide Advisory Support and TA. Investment projects prepared with support from EPIC are expected to meet the requirements of the aforementioned international financial institutions (IFIs) and hence become investment-ready.