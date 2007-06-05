Description
The study aims to:
- Take stock of private saving in Morocco and its impact on economic activity.
- Examine the main bottlenecks and other factors preventing optimisation of the levels and composition of private savings.
- Put forward practical and realistic public policy recommendations to improve the levels and composition of, and returns on, private savings, including the development of capital markets and the banking system, updating of regulatory and tax frameworks and identification of new savings products tailored to the needs and demand of savers and capital market operators.
- Establish ways in which the EIB can support those public policy recommendations in Morocco with the use of FEMIP financial products.