Description

The EIB Group Paris alignment framework - Low carbon Version 2.0 of February 2026 is an updated edition of the framework first published in December 2020 as Annex 2 to the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap, and updated as Version 1.1 in November 2023. Version 2.0 introduces a simplified approach for EIB Group intermediated finance products outlined in the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 2026-2030 published in October 2025, together with a number of clarifications to sector criteria.

The Paris alignment framework - Low carbon, sets out detailed criteria by sector and product type that are applied in the appraisal of new EIB Group operations. The framework, introduced in the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap in 2020, supports delivery, from a greenhouse gas emissions reduction perspective, of the 2019 EIB Group commitment to align all new financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement from the start of 2021.