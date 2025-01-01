Search En menu en ClientConnect
Critical raw materials

Towards a greener, more competitive Europe

Securing the future

Critical raw materials are essential to the European Union’s continued prosperity and global competitiveness. They play an important role in the green and digital transitions, as well as in the EU’s defence and aerospace sectors. Yet access to critical raw materials is limited, due to geographic and processing constraints. As the lending arm of the European Union, we are committed to strengthening the entire value chain to secure our future.

Contact our one-stop shop  
"Europe’s resilience and economic strength depend on secure and sustainable access to critical raw materials. At the EIB, we are working with partners across the EU and beyond to develop a reliable, responsible, and environmentally sustainable value chain—ensuring that our industries and societies have the resources they need to thrive."
Nicola Beer

Vice-President of the European Investment Bank

What are critical raw materials?

We rely on critical raw materials in our everyday lives. They are used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles to batteries for storing clean energy. They are defined as raw materials of high economic importance for the European Union, with a high risk of supply disruption due to their concentration of sources and lack of good, affordable substitutes. The European Commission has identified 34 materials that are critical to Europe’s economy, 17 of which are considered strategically important. Examples include lithium, copper and germanium.

©Aaron Hawkins/Getty, Aaron Hawkins

What we offer

We offer a range of products and services that strengthen the European Union’s critical raw materials value chain. We focus on everything from mining and processing to recycling and developing substitutes, in line with EU priorities under the Critical Raw Materials Act.

Financial products

We offer financing to projects inside and outside the European Union

Advisory services

We share are technical and financial expertise with our clients

Our solutions

Explore how our financing and advisory support is helping to secure our future.