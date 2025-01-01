"Europe’s resilience and economic strength depend on secure and sustainable access to critical raw materials. At the EIB, we are working with partners across the EU and beyond to develop a reliable, responsible, and environmentally sustainable value chain—ensuring that our industries and societies have the resources they need to thrive."
Securing the future
What are critical raw materials?
We rely on critical raw materials in our everyday lives. They are used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles to batteries for storing clean energy. They are defined as raw materials of high economic importance for the European Union, with a high risk of supply disruption due to their concentration of sources and lack of good, affordable substitutes. The European Commission has identified 34 materials that are critical to Europe’s economy, 17 of which are considered strategically important. Examples include lithium, copper and germanium.
What we offer
We offer a range of products and services that strengthen the European Union’s critical raw materials value chain. We focus on everything from mining and processing to recycling and developing substitutes, in line with EU priorities under the Critical Raw Materials Act.
We offer financing to projects inside and outside the European Union
We share are technical and financial expertise with our clients
Our solutions
Explore how our financing and advisory support is helping to secure our future.
Vice-President Nicola Beer on access to critical raw materials
Access to critical raw materials is a global priority and a key driver of sustainable industrialisation and economic growth for both the EU and its partners. Ensuring resilient value chains for these essential resources requires strong and strategic investment.
EIB is supporting the sustainable production of metals that are of strategic importance for the European Union’s economy and industrial autonomy
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Andalusian company Cunext has signed a €30 million loan to finance the construction of a plant in Córdoba that manufactures copper cathodes – a strategic resource – from copper anodes made of recycled materials.
EIB’s support is seen as a significant step towards Europe’s battery minerals strategy.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €150 million to Keliber Oy, a Finnish mining and battery-material processing company, to help the EU meet growing demand for lithium in the electrification of transport.
Supporting eco-friendly battery material production
The European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the InvestEU programme, is granting a €36.7 million loan to Königswarter & Ebell, a fully-owned German subsidiary of Australia’s Pure Battery Technologies (PBT).