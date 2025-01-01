What are critical raw materials?

We rely on critical raw materials in our everyday lives. They are used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles to batteries for storing clean energy. They are defined as raw materials of high economic importance for the European Union, with a high risk of supply disruption due to their concentration of sources and lack of good, affordable substitutes. The European Commission has identified 34 materials that are critical to Europe’s economy, 17 of which are considered strategically important. Examples include lithium, copper and germanium.