Fragility and conflict

EIB donation for humanitarian aid in Gaza
The European Investment Bank is donating €250,000 to offer emergency relief amidst the ongoing human tragedy in Gaza. The donation will support food, medical supplies, and specialist medical teams for children and families in need in Gaza.
Impact adaptation
Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk
What it will take to transform development finance
To achieve a sustainable future we must transform development finance, say Barbados PM Mia Mottley and EIB President Werner Hoyer
Never too late to learn
In Uganda financial literacy training for refugees and host communities develops the skills necessary skills to grow refugee businesses and transform lives
Road to a better life
An upgrade to 1 400 km of rural roads across Laos brings quick access to markets, hospitals and schools. Mee’s story shows how a better road can change lives
5 ways to rebuild during a war
Study on rebuilding Ukraine lays out 5 key ways to bring economic recovery even as war continues
Our publications
Understanding the global landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025
At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.
EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024
Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 - The story
EIB Global plants the seeds for growth in climate action, sustainability and green energy. The challenges we face know no borders. EIB Global is our commitment to better societies everywhere.
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact
Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.
The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note
The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.
EIB Strategic Approach to Fragility and Conflict
The European Investment Bank adopted its first Strategic Approach to Fragility and Conflict. It outlines the bank’s vision and approach to working in fragile and conflict affected contexts, with the aim to enhance EIB’s development impact.
