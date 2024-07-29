Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Fragility and conflict

Building resilience

Today, nearly a quarter of the world’s population lives in fragile or conflict-affected contexts or areas, driven by crises including armed conflict, forced displacement, food insecurity and climate change.

Addressing these challenges requires investment that strengthens institutions and makes economies and societies more resilient. That is why the European Investment Bank is scaling up the volume and types of financing it provides to fragile and conflict-affected contexts through public and private sector investments.

Our goals

We have a long record of investing in fragile and conflict-affected areas worldwide. Our operations aim to:

Promote prevention

of conflict through supporting resilience and addressing fragilities

Stay engaged

by protecting existing investments and financing projects that mitigate conflict

Support recovery

and peace through investments that support future resilience and growth

Respond to crisis

by carrying out urgent interventions that address the roots of the crisis

Where we work

The EIB works to support stability and peace in fragile and conflict-affected contexts around the world.

In focus

Conflict sensitivity in projects

With conflicts and violence at the local, sub-national, cross-border and regional level becoming increasingly fractured – particularly in Africa’s Sahel region – this tip sheet gives the private sector practical measures on how to “do no harm” and identify opportunities to reduce conflict risks.

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work impacts lives in fragile or conflict-affected contexts around the world.
  • 29 July 2024

    EIB donation for humanitarian aid in Gaza

    The European Investment Bank is donating €250,000 to offer emergency relief amidst the ongoing human tragedy in Gaza. The donation will support food, medical supplies, and specialist medical teams for children and families in need in Gaza.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood Global development
  • 4 December 2023

    Impact adaptation

    Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Climate Diversity and gender Adaptation Migration Zambia Nigeria Malawi Pakistan Jordan China Bangladesh Philippines Asia and the Pacific Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 22 June 2023

    What it will take to transform development finance

    To achieve a sustainable future we must transform development finance, say Barbados PM Mia Mottley and EIB President Werner Hoyer

    Institutional Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Management committee Migration Global development Climate and environment
  • 3 May 2023

    Never too late to learn

    In Uganda financial literacy training for refugees and host communities develops the skills necessary skills to grow refugee businesses and transform lives

    Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Uganda Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 3 May 2023

    Road to a better life

    An upgrade to 1 400 km of rural roads across Laos brings quick access to markets, hospitals and schools. Mee’s story shows how a better road can change lives

    Infrastructure Mobility Social sustainability Transport Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Lao People's Democratic Rep. Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 31 March 2023

    5 ways to rebuild during a war

    Study on rebuilding Ukraine lays out 5 key ways to bring economic recovery even as war continues

    Infrastructure Social sustainability Solidarity with Ukraine Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Russia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development

Our publications

Understanding the global landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 30 June 2025

    EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025

    At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.

    Urban development Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 13 June 2024

    EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024

    Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.

    Urban development Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 3 May 2023

    EIB Global Report 2022/2023 - The story

    EIB Global plants the seeds for growth in climate action, sustainability and green energy. The challenges we face know no borders. EIB Global is our commitment to better societies everywhere.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Global development Social and territorial cohesion
  • 3 May 2023

    EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact

    Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Global development Social and territorial cohesion
  • 6 February 2023

    The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note

    The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Global development
  • 4 October 2022

    EIB Strategic Approach to Fragility and Conflict

    The European Investment Bank adopted its first Strategic Approach to Fragility and Conflict. It outlines the bank’s vision and approach to working in fragile and conflict affected contexts, with the aim to enhance EIB’s development impact.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Global development Climate and environment
