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SOGELEASE RO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS V

Reference: 20250771
Release date: 24 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BRD SOGELEASE IFN SA

Location

Description

This Multi-Beneficiary Investment Loan will finance eligible investments promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in Romania.

Objectives

The aim is to finance eligible small and medium sized investments promoted by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Romania.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 26/02/2026

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Romania Credit lines