SOGELEASE RO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS V

Reference: 20250771

Release date: 24 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BRD SOGELEASE IFN SA

This Multi-Beneficiary Investment Loan will finance eligible investments promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in Romania.

Objectives

The aim is to finance eligible small and medium sized investments promoted by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Romania.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 26/02/2026