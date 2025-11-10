AFRICAN TRANSITION ACCELERATION FUND

Reference: 20250458

Release date: 11 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

AFRICAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (PTY) LTD

Strategic partnership with philanthropic investor and leading climate investors to launch a blended fund catalysing investments in the green energy transition in Africa , in line with the Climate and Energy pillar of the Global Gateway strategy.

Objectives

The Fund is a blended infrastructure instrument, catalysing private sector investments in Africa's climate infrastructure, that accelerate the green climate transition in the continent. It will finance climate action projects, which directly support the deployment of low-carbon technologies and strengthen local resilience, aimed to accelerate the climate transition in Africa. The African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) has built a robust pipeline, well diversified across sectors and technologies targeted across Africa (e.g. on and off-grid renewable energy, green hydrogen and derivatives, e-mobility, energy efficiency and storage).

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Services - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

USD 40 million (EUR 34 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

USD 200 million (EUR 172 million)

Environmental aspects

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Procurement

The Bank will require that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Under appraisal - 10/11/2025