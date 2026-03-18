UC ITALY PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RS

Reference: 20250450

Release date: 18 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

UNICREDIT SPA

This unfunded partial delegation linked risk sharing transaction will support Unicredit in providing certain types (see below) of guarantees (Bonds) in relation to the obligations of manufacturing companies (Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs) for the supply of wind farm and the related wind value chain components.

Objectives

The aim is to support the EU's wind energy sector through the supply of wind farm and the related wind value chain components, such as turbines, grid connection's infrastructure, cables, transformer stations, sub-stations and possibly sub-contractors. The Lending Envelope is a dedicated Guarantee Programme allowing banks to provide additional guarantees for supply contracts of wind energy equipment manufacturers in the EU, and is expected to mobilise about EUR 8 billion in investments in wind power-related equipment. The sub-operations will be limited to manufacturing companies with production and/or assembly capacity in the EU for the supply of wind farm and related value chain components, such as grid connectors and transformers, to be used in wind energy projects in the EU.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1600 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Sub-projects need to comply with the EU acquis and the EIB will require to the final recipients under the new portfolio to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Status

Under appraisal