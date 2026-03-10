MOBILITES LE MANS METROPOLE

Reference: 20250399

Release date: 30 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

LE MANS METROPOLE - COMMUNAUTE URBAINE

The project concerns investments for the development of high-capacity bus lines, including the construction of 13 km dedicated bus lanes, the acquisition of 7 hydrogen buses, the extension of an existing bus depot as well as upgrades of 34 existing trams.

Objectives

The project is in line with objectives set by Le Mans Metropole in its Local Urbanism Plan which encompasses the city's Urban Mobility Plan aiming at reducing the modal share of private cars to the benefit of public and active transport.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 140 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 286 million

Environmental aspects

The project component concerning the development of high-capacity bus lines fall under annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. This component was subject to an environmental impact assessment procedure and received the approval by the competent authority as reflected in the project's declaration of public utility (déclaration d'utilité publique) in June 2024. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the EIA 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The availability of information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation will be checked during appraisal.

Status

Under appraisal - 10/03/2026