NORDLB INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Release date: 11 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryNORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRALE
Location
Description
The Intermediated Framework Loan to NordLB will finance energy infrastructure projects, including electrical grid expansion, battery storage, and district heating. Support is also available for projects in other EU countries.
Objectives
The aim is to finance energy-related projects, such as electrical grid expansion, battery storage, and district heating. The initiative contributes to the EU’s energy objectives and helps tackle climate change.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
Environmental aspects
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 27/06/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).