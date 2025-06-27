NORDLB INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Reference: 20250367

Release date: 11 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

NORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRALE

The Intermediated Framework Loan to NordLB will finance energy infrastructure projects, including electrical grid expansion, battery storage, and district heating. Support is also available for projects in other EU countries.

Objectives

The aim is to finance energy-related projects, such as electrical grid expansion, battery storage, and district heating. The initiative contributes to the EU’s energy objectives and helps tackle climate change.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 125 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 250 million

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 27/06/2025