TECH EU KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI III

Reference: 20250351

Release date: 30 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

KONE OYJ

The project comprises investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of elevators, escalators, auto-walks as well as intelligent technologies and solutions for people flow over the period 2026-2029.

Additionality and Impact

The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of developments in the fields of elevators, escalators, auto-walks as well as intelligent technologies and solutions for people flow. These RDI activities generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.





The Promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.





The project will have important positive knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with industrial and academic partners, R&D cooperation with upstream suppliers, and inter-group mobility of highly skilled staff and R&D personnel. The project also contributes to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European elevator and related sectors.





It will generate positive environmental spillovers through the development and manufacturing of products that help improve the energy efficiency of the buildings where they will be installed.





The proposed loan will provide financial sources for the project and its implementation. The loan will extend KONE's debt maturity profile and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the group. The Bank's significant support to the Promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets.

Objectives

The aim is to improve the energy efficiency and functional performance of the product range, developing new solutions and new products, as well as leveraging digitalisation and IoT to provide new services and improve customers' experience.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 250 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 564 million

Environmental aspects

The Project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Status

Signed - 19/03/2026