DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN VII

Reference: 20250251

Release date: 28 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

DIAKHITEL KOZPONT ZRT

The project will provide loans to students attending higher education institutions in Hungary.

Objectives

The aim is to enable more people to access to higher levels of education and gain qualifications, knowledge and skills that would enhance Hungary's economic and social wellbeing. By making higher education, vocational training, and adult learning more accessible to those who might not afford it otherwise, the project will benefit both individuals and society as a whole.

Sector(s)

Education - Education

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 294 million

Environmental aspects

The project does not comprise any capital investment infrastructure. In light of this and its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 23/04/2025