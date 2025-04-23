DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN VII

Release date: 28 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryDIAKHITEL KOZPONT ZRT
Location
Description
The project will provide loans to students attending higher education institutions in Hungary.
Objectives
The aim is to enable more people to access to higher levels of education and gain qualifications, knowledge and skills that would enhance Hungary's economic and social wellbeing. By making higher education, vocational training, and adult learning more accessible to those who might not afford it otherwise, the project will benefit both individuals and society as a whole.
Sector(s)
- Education - Education
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 294 million
Environmental aspects
The project does not comprise any capital investment infrastructure. In light of this and its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 23/04/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).