BARCLAYS PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RS

Reference: 20250198

Release date: 22 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC

The project is an underlying operation under the PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RISK SHARING Lending Envelope with Barclays Bank Ireland PLC to enable new investment in wind energy in Germany and other EU Member States through counter-guarantees on advance payment and performance bonds associated with supply contracts of EU manufacturers (Original Equipment Manufacturers or "OEMs") of wind energy equipment including grid interconnectors.

Objectives

The lending envelope consists of sub-operations in the form of partial delegation-linked risk sharing with acceptable financial intermediaries, which support the EU Green Deal objectives and REPowerEU plan.

Comments

N/A

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 8000 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal