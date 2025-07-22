BARCLAYS PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RS

Release date: 22 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC
Location
Description
The project is an underlying operation under the PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RISK SHARING Lending Envelope with Barclays Bank Ireland PLC to enable new investment in wind energy in Germany and other EU Member States through counter-guarantees on advance payment and performance bonds associated with supply contracts of EU manufacturers (Original Equipment Manufacturers or "OEMs") of wind energy equipment including grid interconnectors.
Objectives
The lending envelope consists of sub-operations in the form of partial delegation-linked risk sharing with acceptable financial intermediaries, which support the EU Green Deal objectives and REPowerEU plan.
Comments
N/A
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8000 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).