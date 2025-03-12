NEW CFL SUSTAINABLE OPERATIONS BUILDING

Reference: 20250072

Release date: 23 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SOCIETE NATIONALE DES CHEMINS DE FER LUXEMBOURGEOIS

The project consists of an investment Loan to enable urban regeneration through the construction of a new multifunctional building and surrounding areas for CFL Operations and Maintenance Teams in Luxembourg City.

Objectives

The aim is to contribute to urban regeneration and development, in line with the EIB Urban Lending Review (CA/496/16), which includes public building regeneration and upgrades. The project is in line with the objectives of the New EU's Leipzig Charter, and the EU Urban Agenda as presented in the Pact of Amsterdam of May 2016.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 60 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 131 million

Environmental aspects

The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive, as revised.

Procurement

The promoter must ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the national laws that transposed the applicable EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal, as and when required.

Status

Under appraisal - 12/03/2025