CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN

Release date: 23 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryMINISTRY OF EDUCATION, SPORT AND YOUTH - REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Location
Description
The project aims to enhance the school estate in Cyprus by focusing on new construction, infrastructure expansion and rehabilitation efforts.
Objectives
The purpose of the project is to contribute to the continuation of the improvement of the school estate in Cyprus through new construction, extension and other rehabilitation and improvement of the building infrastructure.
Sector(s)
Education
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 20/03/2025
