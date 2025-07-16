GERMAN ROLLING STOCK - NEIGETECHNIK NTA EVNO

Reference: 20240619

BAYERISCHE EISENBAHNGESELLSCHAFT MIT BESCHRAENKTER HAFTUNG,FREISTAAT BAYERN

The project will finance the acquisition of bimodal rolling stock (electric, battery powered) with tilting technology to operate on two regional passenger rail transport networks in the Southwest and Northeast of Bavaria (Neigetechnik Allgaeu "NTA" and Expressverkehr Nordostbayern "EVNO") under public service contracts.

The aim is to increase the supply and quality of the passenger transport services as well as promote travel by rail, thus reducing the use of road transport and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas emissions. In line with the EU objectives, the project promotes sustainable transport.

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock. Acquisition of rolling stock is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). By promoting the modal shift from road to rail, the project will generate environmental benefits

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Approved - 16/07/2025